Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has talked up the possibility of Vitor Roque joining on a permanent basis from Barcelona this summer.

Roque left Barcelona in August to join Betis on a season-long loan deal. Betis have the option to sign the striker permanently for €25million (£20.7m / $26.1m), should he impress.

So far this season, Roque has managed seven goals and two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, with four of those strikes coming in 21 La Liga matches.

Roque’s permanent switch to Betis was thrown into doubt recently when they captured fellow striker Cucho Hernandez from MLS outfit Columbus Crew in a $16m deal.

But it seems Roque’s summer transfer is still on the cards. In a new interview with the Spanish press, Betis chief Fajardo said (via Barca Universal): “Yesterday there was a call from Barcelona, ​​there is an extraordinary relationship between both clubs, and today there is nothing to indicate otherwise.

“He is a player who, when given the opportunity, has shown that he can give an optimal performance, immediately, with a very nice future ahead of him, and today I hope he can stay with us.

“The boy does not say anything, he trains every day at 200 per cent, with the focus on the game, maximum enthusiasm, he is a very honest and very professional lad.”

Vitor Roque leaves little legacy at Barcelona

Barca recently began sounding out alternative suitors for Roque amid uncertainty over whether Betis would press ahead with their move for him. However, this will likely stop following Fajardo’s update.

Hansi Flick’s side will take a financial hit when selling the 19-year-old, though.

Barca paid Athletico Paranaense an initial €30m when signing Roque in January 2024, while the deal had the potential to rise to €40m (£33.1m / $41.8m) through add-ons.

Barca scouts had been impressed by Roque’s rise in Brazil and had hoped he would eventually succeed from Robert Lewandowski up front.

The teenager has failed to live up to expectations in Catalonia and will look to get his development back on track with Betis.

Roque has been linked with several Premier League sides including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, though they are unlikely to take a punt on him at this stage.

