Barcelona have named their price as they try to sell striker Vitor Roque, while the Catalan giants have reportedly entered the frame for Major League Soccer wonderkid Julian Hall.

In July 2023, Barcelona agreed to pay Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense €40million (£33.3m / $41.3m) for Roque, who was just 18 years old at the time. The centre-forward spent the next six months on loan at Athletico PR before moving to the Camp Nou in January 2024.

Roque is thought to have great potential, but he has yet to live up to expectations at Barca. In August, the Brazil international headed to Real Betis on loan in an attempt to get his development back on track.

Betis have the option to land Roque permanently this summer. However, they are unlikely to do so after signing fellow striker Cucho Hernandez from Columbus Crew during the winter window.

According to an update from Sport, Barca boss Hansi Flick does not think Roque is suitable for his project and sporting director Deco is therefore pushing to sell him this summer.

Barca have set their stall out at €25m (£20.8m / $25.8m), which means they are braced to take a €15m hit on the 19-year-old.

Roque has previously been linked with Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, but it is hard to see any of those sides taking a punt on him at this stage.

Instead, Roque could join a Spanish club further down in La Liga or head back to Brazil.

While Roque’s transfer may not have worked out, Barca remain keen to add the best young players around to their setup.

Barcelona already pursuing Vitor Roque replacement

Separate reports emerging from Spain suggest that Deco is vying for MLS sensation Hall.

The USA youth international is only 16 years old but has already made 13 appearances for New York Red Bulls and chipped in with two goals.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid have previously been linked with Hall, but it is now Barca who are aiming to win the chase for his services.

Barca supposedly view the young centre-forward as a replacement for Roque, given the fact he is already playing at senior level.

Hall has named Robert Lewandowski as one of his idols and he could eventually help Barca move on from the legendary 36-year-old.

