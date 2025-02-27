Barcelona have been given a major boost in their attempts to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, with the German giants reportedly ‘withdrawing’ their contract offer for him.

Bayern have been in contract talks with Kimmich for several months, with his current deal due to expire in June. Bayern do not want to lose the midfielder on a free transfer as they know a host of Champions League rivals are keen on him.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are among Kimmich’s suitors, seeing him as a fantastic market opportunity.

As per the latest from German outlet Bild, the Bayern hierarchy recently offered Kimmich a contract extension. The terms included a slight increase in his salary, currently thought to be worth around £320,000 a week.

But the situation changed at a quarterly supervisory board meeting on Monday, where club chiefs spoke about Kimmich’s situation.

It is claimed that they have ‘withdrawn’ the offer as they no longer want to hand the 30-year-old a pay rise, despite the fact he has played 36 times for Bayern this campaign.

Barca will likely be delighted about this news. They are long-term admirers of Kimmich, and their interest has only increased since Hansi Flick took charge.

Flick knows Kimmich very well, having managed him with both Bayern and the Germany national team. Barca sporting director Deco, meanwhile, is keen on the Germany international as he is versatile and can shine as either a central midfielder or right-back, while he could also be available for free.

Although, the report does state that Kimmich remaining at Bayern is not completely off the cards. In order to do so, he will either have to stay on the same wage or accept a pay cut.

Should Kimmich opt to pursue a new challenge before he retires, then Barca will need to fend off several giant European clubs to land him.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk last week that Liverpool are monitoring Kimmich’s situation.

Kimmich is not the only Bayern star Barca are interested in, as they are also eyeing winger Leroy Sane. His contract is winding down, just like Kimmich’s.

Barcelona transfers: Striker decision; Arsenal tussle

Meanwhile, Barca have reportedly decided against moving for striker Viktor Gyokeres, which could see him head to Chelsea instead.

Barca are ready to place their trust in Robert Lewandowski for another year by giving him a contract extension.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a new goalkeeper, though.

Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has been identified as a potential successor for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny.

