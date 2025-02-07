Jose Mourinho is hopeful Fenerbahce can sign Spain winger Ansu Fati from Barcelona this summer, it has been claimed.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Mourinho is a big admirer of Fati’s talent and believes he can add ‘explosiveness’ to the Fenerbahce attack. The left winger, who can also play as a No 10 or centre-forward, is facing a ‘concerning’ and ‘challenging’ period at Barcelona.

Hansi Flick would rather play different forwards such as Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, which has limited Fati to just eight appearances in all competitions this term.

The report, which comes from Fichajes, states that Fenerbahce is a ‘possible destination’ for Fati as he looks to get his career back on track.

The 22-year-old was previously viewed as a ‘great jewel’ for Barca, taking the No 10 shirt after Lionel Messi’s departure, but injuries and competition for places have impacted him badly.

Mourinho and Fenerbahce believe in Fati though and view his signing as a ‘unique opportunity’. The 10-cap Spain international still has great potential and plenty of time to prove his worth.

If Mourinho can get Fati back to his best, then the player could prove to be a bargain signing for Fenerbahce.

This summer is a ‘crucial’ stage of Fati’s career as he needs to consider a move away from Barca in order to start playing regularly and build his reputation back up.

The youngster has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent years.

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur were credited with strong interest in him on January 21, while there was also tentative talk of Fati swapping places with Marcus Rashford before the winter transfer deadline.

Rashford was known to be keen on moving to the Camp Nou, but Barca could not drum up the finances needed to pay his big wages.

Barcelona transfers: Enticing Haaland clause; left-back reunion

Meanwhile, Barca will likely be on alert amid claims Erling Haaland’s new Manchester City deal includes a clause that might facilitate his exit.

As per reports in the Catalan press, Haaland will be in a strong position to leave City if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

While Barca are ‘attentive’ to the situation, there is no mention of how much the Norwegian striker might cost.

Barca sporting director Deco is also planning to re-sign starlet Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich.

The left-back escaped Barca’s grasp when he joined Bayern’s academy in July 2022.

Aznou is now on loan at Real Valladolid and Barca are reportedly set to monitor his progress ahead of launching a bid to reunite with him this summer.

