Liverpool have been handed a setback as rumoured transfer target Wesley Franca is prepared to reject an Anfield switch in favour of Barcelona, as per reports.

Liverpool may have to enter the market for a new right-back in the summer transfer window amid uncertainty surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. The 26-year-old still has not signed a new contract with Liverpool despite several rounds of talks between the two parties, and he is seriously tempted by a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has spoken openly about his desire to win the Ballon d’Or, and joining Madrid might give him a better chance of realising that dream. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, is trying to convince Alexander-Arnold to join him in the Spanish capital.

Liverpool have shortlisted Flamengo star Wesley as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold on the right side of defence. On Saturday it was claimed that Liverpool have made an initial approach to discuss Wesley’s availability.

Brazilian source Gavea News have now provided an update on the situation. They claim that Liverpool have fallen behind Barcelona in the race to sign Wesley.

The uncapped Brazilian supposedly ‘dreams’ of joining Barca, despite being aware of Liverpool’s interest in him.

Catalan outlet Sport, meanwhile, state that Barca are drawing up an ‘official offer’ to take Wesley to La Liga.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Hansi Flick’s side are willing to pay for Wesley. The report does add though that Manchester United and Zenit Saint Petersburg are also keen on the 21-year-old, with the Russians ready to bid €30million (£24.8m / $31.4m) for him.

Everton have previously been linked with a move for Wesley, too. However, the Toffees might struggle to convince him to join their ranks over a more glamorous transfer to Barca or Liverpool.

Should Alexander-Arnold leave and Liverpool miss out on Wesley, then the Reds will have to step up their interest in other right-back options.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on flying Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

TEAMtalk understands Frimpong has a gentleman’s agreement with Leverkusen which means he can leave for €40m (£33.1m / $41.7m) this summer.

Meanwhile, Barca are at risk of losing left-back Alejandro Balde as Manchester United have been credited with interest in him.

Reports in the Spanish media suggest United are plotting a ‘bombshell’ swoop for the 21-year-old this summer.

Elsewhere, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has answered questions about City’s 115 charges.

While Slot has admitted he ‘sees the headlines’, he ‘doesn’t follow the case’ as it pre-dates his arrival in England.

