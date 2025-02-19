Barcelona have re-entered the frame to sign former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood, as per a report.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan last season after Man Utd decided it would be best for him to restart his career away from Old Trafford. The forward scored some brilliant goals while representing Getafe, which sparked links with top sides around Europe.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus were all credited with interest in Greenwood.

Instead, the Englishman went on to sign for Marseille in a deal worth up to €31.6million (£26.6m).

Greenwood is in great form at Marseille, having notched 15 goals and four assists in 24 games so far, and there is already talk of him leaving the French outfit.

According to talkSPORT, Greenwood’s impressive displays have ‘alerted’ Barca and Paris Saint-Germain to a possible deal.

The report confirms that the sell-on clause United negotiated with Marseille stands at 50 per cent.

Mason Greenwood sell-on clause explainer

On Tuesday, transfer insider Ben Jacobs explained to TEAMtalk how this sell-on clause works.

‘Marseille signed Greenwood in a deal worth up to £26.6m, which includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause for Man Utd, meaning they will recoup half of the profit the French club make from any sale, as things stand,’ he wrote.

‘TEAMtalk understands that the sell-on clause is actually flexible, meaning Man Utd have the ability to buy further sell-on percentages, with the option triggered by both performance-related criteria and time.

‘As Greenwood’s contract goes along, Man Utd have windows of opportunities where they can buy a greater sell-on percentage stake, and in doing so, effectively refund Marseille a portion of the purchase price in order to take the sell-on percent higher than 50 per cent.

‘Greenwood has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances so far for Marseille, capturing the attention of some elite European sides. The longer Greenwood stays and the better he performs, the more convinced the Red Devils will be that his value will rise, and then they may choose to increase their sell-on percentage.

‘Sources say that Greenwood’s sell-on clause could increase to over 60 per cent, although as things stand it’s still 50 per cent and whether that changes before the summer remains to be seen.’

talkSPORT’s report comes after it was claimed on Monday that PSG are drawing up a €75m (£62.4m / $78.6m) bid for the 23-year-old.

PSG are thought to be ‘keeping a close eye’ on Greenwood’s situation, though Barca look set to provide the French giants with stern competition for his signature.

Barcelona star eyed by Liverpool; Man Utd in for £40m Prem striker

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are firmly considering making an offer for Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Reds will only move for De Jong if he agrees to lower his wages, something he has refused to do in previous contract talks with Barca.

Elsewhere, United view Ipswich Town star Liam Delap as a far more achievable target than other strikers such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Reports claim that United hold ‘serious interest’ in Delap, who has been provisionally given a £40m price tag.

