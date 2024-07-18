Barcelona transfers: Mbappe ruins Haaland to Real Madrid, as Man City man chases rival stardom instead

Barcelona is the more likely destination for Erling Haaland than Real Madrid due to the latter signing Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City man Erling Haaland will reportedly not consider a move to Real Madrid to share the spotloght with Kylian Mbappe, and would instead prefer Barcelona as his next destination.

It has been suggested at times that Haaland will, at some point, leave Manchester City. He’s been there for two years, and has another three left on his current deal.

So for now, City are enjoying having one of the world’s best strikers in their side.

The Norwegian superstar has notched 90 goals and 15 assists in 98 games for the Citizens, and those numbers are sure to be a lot higher by the end of his contract.

But when that’s up, Haaland will no doubt have options, in some of the biggest sides on the globe.

Real Madrid has long looked like a possible destination for him, given they have played host to some of the best players in the world, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Mbappe some of the big names to represent the club.

But it now seems that Mbappe’s move to the Spanish giants has put paid to the potential of a Haaland move there.

Reports in Spain suggest the City superstar has rethought his options since the Frenchman’s marquee signing, as he does not believe he’d be the main man at Real if he was to go there too.

DON’T MISS: The best Bosman signings Real Madrid have ever made after Kylian Mbappe joins

Haaland prefers Barcelona

As such, while Mbappe is there, it’s unlikely Haaland will follow.

But, a move to another La Liga giant, Barcelona, is a possibility.

It’s said the City man now has them locked in as his preferred destination. With less absolute star names, he’d be a standout, unlike at Real.

In their current financial state, a move to Barcelona seems unlikely – they are yet to make a permanent signing this summer and will struggle to do so without outgoings.

It seems their favoured move for Nico Williams is not yet possible, and he’ll only cost £49million.

Haaland, if he was to be sold by City in the next couple of seasons, would cost a lot more, so Barca’s finances would have to change drastically to be able to get him.

If not, they would have to hope they could get him once his contract at the Etihad is up in three years.

But by that time, Mbappe could have left Real, and a move there cold be back on the cards for Haaland.

READ MORE: The 10 most saleable Barcelona players amid FFP issues: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd targets…