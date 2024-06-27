‘One of the worst signings in Barcelona history’ brutally put up for sale after Man Utd, Chelsea rumours

Vitor Roque is already at risk of being sold after failing to convince the Barcelona hierarchy on his ability, according to damning reports.

Roque established himself as one of the best young attackers in Brazil after joining Athletico Paranaense from Cruzeiro in April 2022. The centre-forward went on to register 28 goals and 11 assists in 81 matches for Athletico Paranaense, and his fantastic performances sparked interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

It was not long before Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur begun taking a look at him.

Chelsea came close to finalising a deal for Roque, but the transfer was then scuppered by Barca. In the end, Barca managed to sign the Brazilian for €40million.

Roque, who has so far won one cap for his national team, was brought in to become the heir to Robert Lewandowski up front.

However, his spell at the Nou Camp has not gone to plan so far. Roque was used sparingly by former Barca boss Xavi last term, which led to his agent admitting that an exit could be on the cards.

Roque has played 16 times for the Blaugrana to date but has only managed to find the back of the net twice, while just two of those appearances have lasted more than half an hour.

Roque has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus, but it is Man Utd who supposedly made the first offer for him earlier this month.

Barcelona transfers: New Vitor Roque twist

On June 18, it was claimed that Barca are unwilling to sell Roque, despite him being unhappy among their ranks.

But according to fresh reports coming from Italy, the 19-year-old is seemingly ‘on the way out’ and his Barca career is ‘hanging by a thread’.

Despite recent reports to the contrary, Barca ARE looking to offload Roque, as long as a suitable offer comes in. Although, it remains to be seen exactly how much the La Liga giants hold out for.

The reports state that if Roque does depart, then he could go down as ‘one of the worst signings in Barca’s history’. That is because he was billed as the next big thing, who could follow in the footsteps of compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo by making a huge impact on La Liga.

But the teenager has struggled badly and is now weighing up his next move.

While Man Utd are interested in snapping Roque up, it is very unlikely that Chelsea will reignite their interest in him after being burned before. Plus, Chelsea are on the verge of landing another young striker from Barca.

The Blues are poised to bring in Marc Guiu after activating his £5m release clause.

And Guiu could be followed to Stamford Bridge by two more talented stars following a crucial update from David Ornstein.

