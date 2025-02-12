Barcelona are reportedly considering a player-plus-cash bid for striker target Viktor Gyokeres, while Fermin Lopez has been linked with a surprise transfer to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona can currently rely on Robert Lewandowski up front, and the Poland international has enjoyed yet another brilliant campaign in front of goal. His record stands at 31 goals in 33 matches, which includes 19 strikes in just 22 La Liga appearances.

Lewandowski continues to make an impact in big games, while his Barca contract runs until summer 2026. However, sporting director Deco is busy planning for life after the legendary 36-year-old.

Electric Sporting CP star Gyokeres is one player Deco and Barca would love to sign.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Barca have not given up on Gyokeres and remain in the race for his signature, despite the fierce competition from Premier League clubs.

Deco is supposedly willing to offer Vitor Roque in a player-plus-cash deal for the Sweden international.

It emerged recently that Real Betis are unlikely to sign loanee Roque permanently, giving Barca a new headache. But engineering a player-plus-cash deal for Gyokeres that involves Roque would see Barca complete two transfer objectives – sign an elite new No 9 and offload a striker flop.

Barca value the Brazilian at €25million (£20.9m / $26m), while Sporting want €75m (£62.6m / $77.9m) for Gyokeres. That means Barca could send potentially send Roque to Sporting and pay an extra €50m for Gyokeres in return.

As mentioned previously, English clubs will try to sign Gyokeres, too. Ruben Amorim is keen to reunite with the 26-year-old at Manchester United, while Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the frame.

It was claimed recently that Barca have also made fellow Swedish striker Alexander Isak a ‘key target’ for the summer.

Isak, like Gyokeres, has earned plenty of admirers around Europe due to his goalscoring exploits in the last two seasons.

Arsenal have also put Isak at the top of their wish list, while the Newcastle United ace will cost £120m (€143.7m / $149.3m) to sign.

Atleti in for Fermin Lopez?!

While Gyokeres and Isak are candidates to join Hansi Flick’s squad this summer, there have been shock rumours about midfielder Lopez leaving.

As per separate reports in the Catalan press, Atleti are preparing a £40m (€47.9m / $49.7m) offer for Lopez.

Diego Simeone’s side apparently want to test Barca’s resolve over keeping the 21-year-old.

However, it is very hard to see such a transfer reaching completion. Barca will not want to sell a top talent such as Lopez to a direct competitor, no matter the money they could bring in.

Plus, it will be tough to convince Lopez to leave Barca. Reports have suggested that Man Utd made contact for the Spain international in January, only to be snubbed as he wants to become a key star for Barca.

Barcelona news: Raphinha new contract details; Van Dijk claim

Meanwhile, Sport have provided clarity on the terms in Raphinha’s prospective new deal at Barca.

The Blaugrana want to reward Raphinha for his excellent form this season by extending his contract from June 2027 to June 2029.

The deal will include a significant wage increase, though that will not come into effect until summer 2026.

Separate reports have claimed Barca are in the picture to land Virgil van Dijk, should he opt against signing a contract extension at Liverpool.

It is even suggested that Barca might sell Ronald Araujo to help make room for Van Dijk on their wage bill.

