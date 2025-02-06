Barcelona are looking to re-sign their former academy starlet Adam Aznou, it has been claimed, while Vitor Roque’s next move has hit a snag.

Aznou is an 18-year-old left-back who can also play as a right-back or further forward as a left winger if required. The teenager spent two years at La Masia before leaving the Barcelona U16s side to join German heavyweights Bayern Munich in July 2022.

Aznou has risen through the ranks in Bavaria and has so far played three times for the Bayern first team.

Aznou is now back in Spain, having joined La Liga outfit Real Valladolid on loan until the end of the season.

This has in turn prompted talk of a return to the Camp Nou. As per journalist Toni Juanmarti, who works for Catalan outlet Sport, there is a chance Barca will engineer a move to reunite with Aznou in the near future.

The Blaugrana ‘have not forgotten’ Aznou despite the ‘discontent’ surrounding his initial exit.

Barca sporting director Deco is keeping tabs on the Moroccan’s situation, with his Bayern contract due to expire in summer 2027.

If Aznou and Bayern fail to reach an agreement over fresh terms, then this will allow Barca to swoop in.

Aznou is described as a ‘candidate’ to bolster the left-back position for Hansi Flick, with Barca set to ‘closely follow’ his temporary spell at Real Valladolid.

DON’T MISS: Slot greenlights Liverpool signing of cut-price Barcelona star as Zubimendi acceptance emerges

Barcelona struggling to axe Vitor Roque

While the youngster is on Barca’s shortlist, Deco is pushing to offload Roque on a permanent basis this summer.

After falling down the pecking order last term, Roque joined Real Betis on a season-long loan in August. Betis have the option to make the deal permanent, should the Brazilian impress.

But the transfer has been thrown into major doubt as Betis have instead signed Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez from Columbus Crew.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Betis have spent €13m (£10.9m / $13.5m) on Hernandez, which means they are far less likely to pay an extra €25m (£20.9m / $25.9m) to sign Roque.

Barca had been ‘expecting’ Betis to take the 19-year-old off their hands, but that is no longer the case.

Deco will now have to find alternative suitors for Roque, with a Premier League switch having previously been mentioned as a possibility.

Roque was seen as a potential long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski when initially heading to Catalonia, but he has failed to live up to expectations since then.

Who joined Barca first?