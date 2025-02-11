Barcelona have reportedly identified Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak as their dream striker signing, while details of Raphinha’s prospective new contract have been revealed.

Barcelona can currently rely on Polish icon Robert Lewandowski up front, and the 36-year-old continues to bang in the goals despite his age. Lewandowski’s record this season stands at a remarkable 31 goals from 33 games in all competitions, which includes strikes in Barca’s last three La Liga matches – all of which have ended in victory.

Despite Lewandowski terrorising opposition defenders, Barca sporting director Deco must prepare for life after the Champions League winner.

According to Spanish source El Chiringuito, Barca are ready to make a big play for Newcastle talisman Isak.

Deco has supposedly made Isak his ‘top target’ for the summer, setting up a potential blockbuster bid. Isak would be a statement signing for Barca as Jamie Carragher has labelled him the ‘best striker in the Premier League’ this season.

Barca could resultantly challenge Arsenal for Isak, as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is known to be a huge admirer of the Sweden international.

Both Barca and Arsenal may struggle to afford Isak, however. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Newcastle want at least £120million (€144m / $148m) before selling their main goalscorer, and that price tag could rise to more than £150m (€180m / $185m) if he signs a new contract at St James’ Park.

Barca and Arsenal might be forced to swerve towards Isak’s compatriot Viktor Gyokeres. The Sporting CP hitman will be available for a far more achievable price of €75m (£62.6m / $77.4m) this summer.

Raphinha lined up for new deal

In addition to hunting striker recruits, Barca want to extend the contract of leader Raphinha.

The winger has been in stunning form this term, having notched 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 appearances so far. And Barca want to reward Raphinha for his game-changing performances.

As per Catalan outlet Sport, the Blaugrana hope to extend Raphinha’s deal from June 2027 to June 2029.

The contract will include a significant salary increase that will start in summer 2026, giving Barca time to amend their finances.

Barca were open to selling the 28-year-old last summer amid concrete interest from Saudi Pro League sides, but the player was determined to stay put and become a crucial player under Hansi Flick.

That is exactly what has happened and Raphinha is now in line for lucrative new terms.

Barcelona transfers: Striker exit; Man Utd raid

Returning to Barca’s striker situation, Vitor Roque was signed with the idea of eventually succeeding from Lewandowski up front.

However, Roque has failed to live up to expectations at Barca, while loan club Real Betis are unlikely to sign him permanently, too.

Reports claim Barca are now searching for other suitors for the Brazilian striker and want €25m (£20.9m / $25.8m) to sell him.

Left-back Alejandro Balde is a player Barca do not want to lose, with club chiefs viewing him as a key star for the future.

But separate reports have suggested Manchester United are plotting a €40m offer to try and bring Balde to the Premier League.

Balde is viewed as a ‘significant’ upgrade on two left-footed defenders in Ruben Amorim’s squad, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez.

