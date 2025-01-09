Barcelona raid on Liverpool reignites amid contract claim; Deco also eyes Europe’s most coveted striker

Deco is the driving force behind the Barcelona interest in Luis Diaz of Liverpool

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has reportedly rejected a contract offer as he still hopes to join Barcelona, while the Catalan giants are also in the frame to sign Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Barcelona are known to be in the market for a new left winger, with Diaz and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams two players they admire greatly. Barca were heavily linked with Diaz last summer, having been encouraged by the player’s father speaking openly about his son achieving a big move to La Liga.

Liverpool went on to give the forward a €60million (£50.2m / $61.8m) price tag. Diaz remained at Anfield though as Barca never stepped up talks for him, while Arne Slot also convinced the player to stay.

Slot has gotten the best out of Diaz this season, even playing the 27-year-old as a false nine.

But speculation is growing once again that Diaz might head to Barca. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Colombian has ‘refused’ to pen a new contract at Liverpool as he does not feel that their offer reflects his standing as a key first-team player.

This has given Barca sporting director Deco a boost as he aims to improve Hansi Flick’s attack with the capture of Diaz.

Separate reports in Spain state that Diaz is ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool.

Although, it is important to note that the Spanish press were convinced Diaz would join Barca last summer, only for him to stay on Merseyside.

Indeed, Liverpool’s pursuit of silverware could convince Diaz to remain part of Slot’s squad.

Barcelona transfers: Gyokeres could replace Lewandowski

Sport, meanwhile, claim Barca are firmly in the mix for lethal centre-forward Gyokeres.

Deco has supposedly identified Gyokeres as a perfect long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski, who is now 36 years old.

It would be intriguing if Barca began talks for the Swedish hitman as this could set up a transfer battle with La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Madrid and Bayern Munich are both keeping tabs on Gyokeres ahead of his summer move away from Sporting, which is widely expected.

Ruben Amorim would also love to reunite with Gyokeres at Manchester United, but the player will likely want to continue starring in the Champions League next season, throwing uncertainty over that particular move.

The 26-year-old has a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting which means he can leave in the summer if a bid worth around €75m (£62.8m / $77.3m) arrives.

Barca will clearly need to sell some players if they are to sign costly stars such as Diaz and Gyokeres, given the fact they are already struggling to register recent arrival Dani Olmo.

Defender Ronald Araujo could be one player who departs. TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are ready to compete with Juventus for the centre-back.

