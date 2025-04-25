Argentine starlet Nico Paz has caused controversy by making a strong hint about a future Barcelona move despite his close ties with Real Madrid.

Paz is a 20-year-old midfielder who generally operates as either a No 10 or N0 8. He spent time in the CD Tenerife youth setup before joining Real Madrid’s academy in 2016.

The playmaker scored one goal in eight senior matches for Real Madrid after rising through the ranks in the Spanish capital, though he left last summer in search of first-team minutes.

Paz joined Cesc Fabregas’ Como in a €6million deal, though Madrid made sure they still have some control over his future. Los Blancos have a 50 per cent sell-on clause, while they also have a buy-back option.

Reports in the Spanish media claim Madrid are confident about re-signing Paz in the summer.

But the exciting youngster may have just angered Madrid.

In an interview with Como TV, Paz was asked about who he would most like to play with. He spoke highly of Madrid before revealing his desire to star alongside Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for Real Madrid, the best team in the world, to play with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to name a few,” he said.

“I’m sticking with Lamine Yamal, who for me is now one of the best in the world… and at his age. The truth is I’d really like to play with him.”

Paz could have played alongside Yamal at international level, as he was eligible to represent Spain through his mother, having been born in Tenerife.

But Paz instead opted to follow in his father’s footsteps and represent Argentina, and he has won two caps for the South American nation so far.

Nico Paz ‘understands the game perfectly’ – Lionel Messi

Paz has impressed Barca legend Lionel Messi during the early stages of his Argentina career.

Following his debut against Bolivia in October, Messi said: “We played very well between the lines, at a high level. Now Nico Paz has made his debut, and he has a lot of quality and I hope he continues to grow. He wasn’t born when I made my debut in Primera, yes, I knew (laughs).

“He has a great head, he understands the game perfectly and I hope he continues like this. He played, he enjoyed it and I think he’ll feel comfortable in this team because he likes having the ball.”

Paz has earned a great reputation at Como, having notched six goals and seven assists in 30 Serie A appearances this term.

He has been labelled a ‘complete player’ by Fabregas, and his classy performances have sparked interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

It is highly likely Paz will return to the Bernabeu if he leaves Como this summer, though Madrid chiefs will not have been impressed by his comments about Yamal.

