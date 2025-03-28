Manchester United and Barcelona are both ready to challenge Arsenal for the signing of Joan Garcia, according to a report, and the Espanyol star has some of the best stats in La Liga.

Garcia broke through at Espanyol in the second half of last season, helping the Catalan outfit gain promotion back to La Liga. The goalkeeper has enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Spanish top flight, with Espanyol fighting against relegation and sitting in 15th place.

Garcia is the only keeper to have surpassed 100 saves in La Liga this season, with 101.

The 23-year-old is pushing for a spot in the Spain squad as he is an excellent shot-stopper who is also comfortable at playing out from the back.

It is highly likely that Garcia will take a big next step in his career this summer and move away from Espanyol.

According to Spanish source AS, Garcia is a ‘real prize’ heading into the summer transfer window and is already being courted by a host of top sides.

The report names Man Utd, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen as all being interested in him, while Arsenal are known to be big admirers too.

These major clubs are enticed by the fact that the 6ft 3in stopper can be signed for a reasonable fee this summer.

His release clause stands at €25million (£21m / $27m), and that drops to just €15m (£12.5m / $16m) if Espanyol get relegated.

Kepa Arrizabalaga previously cost Chelsea a whopping £72m after establishing himself as one of the best keepers in Spain, but Garcia will cost far less.

The uncapped Spaniard is described as a ‘genius’ by a separate AS report.

READ MORE 👉 Xavi Simons transfer truths revealed amid fresh Man Utd links with electric RB Leipzig star

Barcelona, Man Utd and Arsenal all want Joan Garcia

Arsenal have already held talks as they look to make him David Raya’s new backup/competitor, but the Gunners will have to move quickly and strongly to prevent him from going elsewhere.

Barcelona have identified Garcia as the successor to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is now 32 years old.

Wojciech Szczesny is also in Hansi Flick’s squad, though he is just a short-term signing.

United, meanwhile, are sounding out potential replacements for Andre Onana. Ruben Amorim does not rate the 28-year-old as highly as his predecessor Erik ten Hag and is keen for a new No 1 to be brought in.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed on March 5 that United have landed on Garcia and Burnley’s James Trafford as targets.

In February, Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza gave interested clubs a boost by confirming that he will sell Garcia for the right price, likely a fee around his exit clause.

At that stage, Arsenal were thought to be frontrunners for Garcia, though the race for him has gotten much busier since then.

Raphinha price tag claim; Man Utd eye £66.5m star

Meanwhile, United have been told they will have to smash their transfer record to snare Barca leader Raphinha.

The Blaugrana want £100m for Raphinha, who is having a sensational campaign and could be in line for the Ballon d’Or.

United also like the look of Amorim’s former Sporting star Francisco Trincao.

Amorim is supposedly ‘desperate’ to reunite with Trincao, though his price tag has risen from £30m to £66.5m.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings 2015-2024