Raphinha could make Barcelona 'dizzying numbers' if they accept an offer from the Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are reportedly pushing hard to try and convince a top Barcelona star that he should quit the Camp Nou and join them this summer.

It’s all change in Catalonia ahead of the 2024/25 season after club legend Xavi walked away from the coach’s position to be replaced by German Hansi Flick.

There is expected to be a turnover of players at Barca, especially given the club’s continued financial issue, and one player who has emerged as a top target for the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia is winger Raphinha.

The former Leeds United forward has had an inconsistent time in LaLiga and although he had a productive 2023/24 campaign, the Brazilian still lost his preferred position on the right to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

DIVE DEEPER: The 10 highest paid players in the Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo above Neymar, former Liverpool star in fifth place

And, according to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal will do all they can to persuade Raphinha to leave Barcelona over the coming weeks

Their coach, Jorge Jesus, is keen to unite the talented 27-year-old attacker with compatriots Neymar and Malcolm, and has already contacted representatives close to him to try and persuade him to accept a move.

Raphinha, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle, would earn significantly more than he has up until now in his career, with Jesus keen to stress that when trying to sell the move.

The report adds that Barcelona do not want to get into talks with Al-Hilal just yet, and will only do so if they can reach a deal with the player.

Raphinha won’t come cheap

MD adds that if they can change Raphinha’s mind, then they will demand €90m for his signature – a figure that might be a bit too steep even for Al-Hilal.

A sale would then allow Barca to land a left-sided attacker, with Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Liverpool star Luis Diaz known to be their top two targets.

At this stage, it’s reported that the latter is thought to be the favourite with sporting director Deco, and is already aware that his ‘dream’ move to Barcelona will only occur in the event of Raphinha’s sale.

READ MORE: Chelsea kickstart shock Barcelona raid with release clause leaving LaLiga giants helpless

Raphinha has not picked up an agent since Deco left him to take on the role at Barcelona, making the task of a big-money move that much more difficult.

Indeed, the fact that he turned down more lucrative offers to join Barcelona suggests that Raphinha still feels he has a job to complete in Catalonia – leaving Jesus with a tough job of trying to convince him to leave.