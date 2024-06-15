Linked with an MLS move before, he could now continue in Spain

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has been linked with three other clubs in LaLiga as he approaches the end of his contract in Catalonia – and his stance suggests a move to MLS isn’t going to be top of the agenda.

Roberto is due to become a free agent at the end of this month, but Barcelona have an option to extend his deal by another year. However, the long-serving midfielder is still waiting for some clarity on that front.

Xavi was a big fan of his former teammate but it remains to be seen if Roberto would be treated as importantly by Hansi Flick.

Roberto has been linked with a move to MLS to follow in the footsteps of former Barcelona teammates like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but the 32-year-old could yet get the chance to remain in Spain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, three clubs have let Roberto’s agent know they are interested in offering him a contract ahead of his potential release by Barcelona.

The trio of suitors are Girona, who finished third in LaLiga this season, Valencia (who came ninth) and Sevilla (who came 14th).

Girona have put him on their shortlist even though they may struggle to accommodate him. Not only are they geographically the closest to where Roberto resides now, but they also finished in the Champions League places this season.

Roberto attracts Serie A suitor too

Beyond his native country, Roberto could have another opportunity to remain in Europe if Inter Milan firm up an interest in taking him to Serie A.

And the report concludes that Roberto likes the idea of continuing his career in Spain and/or Europe, which could put any MLS links on the backburner.

Whatever happens, the versatile player wants his future resolved by the time Barcelona begin their pre-season training on July 10.

He has spent his entire career at Barcelona’s disposal, making a total of 373 appearances for their first team and picking up 20 medals. He became their captain last summer after Busquets relocated to Inter Miami.

