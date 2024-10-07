Barcelona give ‘spectacular’ star huge price tag to keep Arsenal, Chelsea and Saudi clubs at bay

Barcelona have slapped an €80million (£67.1m / US$87.8m) price tag on Raphinha as they try to stop Arsenal, Chelsea and Saudi clubs bidding for him, a report has claimed.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Raphinha’s ‘spectacular’ start to the 2024-25 campaign has made Barcelona chiefs even more desperate to keep him around. The forward, who has captained Barcelona in three recent matches, has notched six goals and six assists in just 11 appearances so far.

Raphinha is not just devastating opposition teams with his efficiency in front of goal, he has also left a big impression on Barca boss Hansi Flick through his versatility.

Raphinha generally operated as a right winger for Leeds United but this term he has shone at both left wing and central attacking midfield.

The report states that Saudi clubs are keeping close tabs on the Brazil star’s situation in case he becomes available for transfer in 2025. It has previously been suggested that Barca may have to sell Raphinha to ease their financial problems, which is likely why the Saudis are monitoring him.

However, Flick, along with Barca sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta, now views Raphinha as a key part of his project. The trio do not want to see him leave under any circumstances and believe that £67.1m valuation will be enough to put Saudi Pro League sides off, despite their huge spending power.

Barcelona stance will disappoint Arsenal, Chelsea

It is not just clubs from the Middle East who are fans of Raphinha. During the summer, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa were all tipped to submit offers for him.

Arsenal and Chelsea in particular are big admirers of the 27-year-old, having watched him shine for Leeds between October 2020 and July 2022.

Chelsea even reached an agreement with Leeds for Raphinha two years ago, but he held out until Barca came calling.

Barca’s determination to keep the former Rennes ace will force Arsenal and Chelsea to focus on different targets ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

Both sides are in the market for a new centre-forward. Arsenal are understood to be in the mix for Lille goalscorer Jonathan David, while Chelsea would love to finally land Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Depending on what happens with Raheem Sterling at the end of the season, Arsenal could probably do with adding another winger to their ranks, too.

The Gunners are casting admiring glances towards Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, who can operate on the left flank or in midfield as a No 8 or No 10.

Chelsea do not need more options out wide, though. Enzo Maresca already has the likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk at his disposal.

Arsenal news: Havertz praise, Trossard ‘dream’

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have become the latest pundits to heap praise on Arsenal star Kai Havertz amid his stunning start to the campaign.

“Yeah, I think he’s really impressing me in terms of his performances and goals,” Shearer said.

“He has been a real centre-forward, not just his goals, but his hold-up play, what he’s doing for the team, bringing players into the game, challenging for balls in the air when perhaps he knows he might not win them but trying to make it awkward for defenders, so I have been really really impressed with him this season.”

Richards added: “I think the good thing about Havertz is he has been able to adapt to what the manager wants because we were always scratching our heads, where is he going to play, what’s his best position, he has found his role, but he scored in a Champions League final.

“Let’s respect what he can deliver. German international. I remember when he was at Leverkusen early doors in his career and everyone was going crazy for him.

“Yes, players have a little bit of a dip, he was going through a time at Chelsea where things were going, but now he has found his home. He has found his home and he is delivering.”

Elsewhere, former Belgium international Thomas Chatelle has suggested that Arsenal might soon be forced into selling Leandro Trossard as he looks to pick up more starts.

“In practice, our national team is not Arsenal,” Chatelle declared. “The individuals surrounding Trossard in London do not have the same profile and especially the game developed by Mikel Arteta has nothing to do with that advocated by [Domenico] Tedesco.

“It should also be noted that Trossard might not even have played on Tuesday if the captain and playmaker Martin Odegaard had not been injured.

“Because the Limburger, despite his many decisive actions and his flashes of brilliance, still has not managed to establish himself definitively as a starter for these Gunners.

“A luxury joker for the convinced, a stopgap for the moderate and even a stopgap for his detractors, Trossard is at a crossroads in his magnificent career. At 29, he can still dream of moving on…”