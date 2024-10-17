Barcelona are looking to go big in summer 2025 and have reportedly identified three statement signings that could frustrate Man Utd and Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to challenge rivals Real Madrid for the signing of Jonathan Tah. Real Madrid have set their sights on Tah as an option to strengthen their centre-back ranks, but Barca hope to beat them to the German’s services.

Tah was hoping to join Bayern Munich in the summer, only for Bayer Leverkusen to step in and veto the deal. The defender is in a strong position to move on in 2025 though as his contract expires at the end of the season.

It now looks like Tah will have the opportunity to pick between three European giants, with Barca having joined Madrid and Bayern in the chase for him.

The 28-year-old is not the only Bundesliga star Barca are prepared to battle Madrid for. The report adds that Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies is the latest player to have appeared on the wish list of Barca sporting director Deco.

Davies is known to be keen on joining Madrid, though Hansi Flick knows the Canadian from their time together at Bayern and this could get the pacy full-back to change his mind.

Barca’s interest in Davies could see them come into competition with Man Utd, too. On Wednesday, it emerged that United have set their sights on the 23-year-old as they look to solve their left-back problems.

Although, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is nothing agreed between United and Davies, with his situation still ‘absolutely open’.

The third star on Barca’s radar is Reinildo Mandava, another left-back. The Blaugrana have been tipped to weaken La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid by swooping for the 30-year-old if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Davies.

Deco is not just looking to improve Barca’s defence for Hansi Flick, he is also keen on finding a successor to Robert Lewandowski up front.

Fichajes state that Barca are set to enter talks with Lille’s Jonathan David. The 24-year-old striker has also been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is suggested that David’s strong desire to play for Barca will help Deco convince him to reject the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool and move to the Nou Camp.

Barca’s transfer strategy is clear, as all four of these players have contracts which expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona pursuing Champions League glory

Barca want to get back to the very top of world football after a tough spell in their history, mainly due to financial issues. The best way they can do this is to try and sign top players who are nearing the end of their contracts, just like the stars mentioned above.

Signing the likes of Davies, Tah and David could give Flick all the tools needed to help Barca return to their former glory. While they won La Liga in the 2022-23 campaign, they have not lifted the Champions League since 2015 and have been outshone by Madrid in recent years.

Barca chiefs have been spurred on by the team’s great start under Flick. The Catalan giants have won eight out of their first nine league games and sit top of the table, with a three-point advantage over Madrid.

It is still very early in the Champions League, but Barca have had mixed fortunes in the new format so far. After suffering a surprise defeat to Monaco on matchday one, they thrashed Young Boys 5-0 on matchday two and therefore moved up to 16th out of 36 teams in the UCL standings.

Man Utd links resurface

Meanwhile, United have been tipped to sign Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong on several occasions, and these rumours persist.

De Jong is in the midst of a contract standoff with Barca, as he is refusing to accept a reduced wage as part of an extension. If the Dutchman publicly announces he will not be agreeing fresh terms, then Barca may have to sell him for a reduced price next summer as his current deal expires in 2026.

According to the Spanish press, United remain the ‘clear favourites’ for De Jong, should he be made available for transfer.

Erik ten Hag will likely spearhead any concrete move for the 27-year-old. Ten Hag worked with De Jong at Ajax and remains a big fan of his, but it is important to note the manager is at risk of being sacked by United.

The 54-year-old’s departure could throw any move United make for De Jong into doubt.