Barcelona are reportedly planning their route to the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, while Ronald Araujo is now looking to stay in Catalonia despite being chased by Juventus.

Gyokeres appears destined to leave Sporting for one of the biggest and best teams in the world amid his stunning goalscoring feats in Portugal. The centre-forward has managed 32 goals in just 30 matches this season, adding to the 43 goals he scored in 50 appearances last term.

The Sweden star is prepared to reject offers during January as he wants to see out the campaign with Sporting before securing a lucrative transfer in the summer.

Speculation has been ramping up that Barcelona could battle the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid for Gyokeres.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona sporting director Deco is evaluating how the club can afford Gyokeres and is considering a player-plus-cash deal.

Deco could offer Sporting Vitor Roque plus extra money in an attempt to help Barcelona win the race for the lethal 26-year-old.

Roque joined Barca as a promising young striker in January 2024 but is now on loan at Real Betis after a difficult period at the Nou Camp.

Barca are expected to make contact with Sporting to gauge whether they would be open to this kind of solution.

Should Sporting want straight money for their talisman, then Barca will have to pay €75million (£63.2m / $77.3m) to strike a deal.

Ronald Araujo reaches surprise Barcelona decision

While Gyokeres might arrive at Barca later this year, defender Araujo has been strongly linked with an exit.

Indeed, Juve had brushed Arsenal aside and put themselves in a good position to sign the centre-back in recent days, with a €50m (£42.1m / $51.5m) proposal touted.

But according to the latest reports in Spain, including from Diario AS, Araujo is now poised to stay put.

Fellow centre-half Inigo Martinez has picked up an injury and Barca no longer want to lose Araujo this month.

Plus, it is claimed the Uruguay star has changed his mind and is now eager to stay at Barca after holding crunch talks with Deco.

Araujo is even planning to hold talks with Barca over a contract extension, with his current terms due to expire in June 2026.

Barca were expected to use the funds from Araujo’s sale to help them land Marcus Rashford from Man Utd, but that transfer has now been thrown into doubt too.

