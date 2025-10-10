Barcelona are aiming to make three big signings in 2026, and it could see Manchester City striker Erling Haaland join alongside stars from Sporting CP and Monaco, according to a report.

Barcelona had a superb 2024-25 campaign, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana to complete a domestic treble under Hansi Flick. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals but were beaten 7-6 on aggregate by Inter Milan after two extremely entertaining clashes.

Barca’s success saw Real Madrid replace Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso in an attempt to get back to the summit of Spanish football. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, built on their trophy-laden season by adding Marcus Rashford, Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji to their ranks.

Garcia and Bardghji were signed permanently, while Rashford joined on loan with a €30million (£26m) option to buy.

Flick’s side have started the season in good form, winning seven of their 10 matches so far. Although, they sit two points behind Real Madrid in LaLiga after disappointing results against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

Barca know that Madrid are looking to get revenge for their title triumph. Alonso can utilise elite stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, and Barca want to hand Flick another top player of his own to keep Madrid at bay.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barca are preparing for a ‘revolution’ next summer, which includes three arrivals and two exits.

Sporting director Deco has identified centre-forward, centre-half and right-back as positions which need strengthening.

He is looking to move on from Robert Lewandowski and is desperate to raid City for Haaland.

Pep Guardiola recently confirmed that his former club are indeed pursuing Haaland. Barca think the Norwegian would ideally like to join them if leaving City, though Guardiola believes he ‘isn’t stupid enough’ to end his time at the Etihad this early.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is another dream striker signing for Barca.

But Haaland and Alvarez would both cost colossal fees as they are key players at their current clubs. As such, the report suggests Barca might consider Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Karl Etta Eyong as cheaper solutions.

It emerged on Thursday that Manchester United have joined Barca in tracking Etta Eyong, who has been lighting up Spain with Levante.

Barca want a left-footed centre-back to join Flick’s squad and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting is a prime contender.

Barca have been watching Inacio’s progress for several years and could soon ramp up plans to sign him.

Inacio was previously linked with clubs such as Liverpool and United but they have moved on, giving Barca a much better chance of completing a deal.

The Portugal star is thought to be available for €45m (£39m). If Barca are unable to snare him then they could enter talks for Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck instead.

Barca also want a right-back to provide Jules Kounde with extra cover and competition. Monaco’s Brazil star Vanderson and Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu are both under consideration for that role.

Two Barcelona exits to help fund new arrivals

Barca will need to offload several players if they are going to afford such signings. The report claims they have already decided on Andreas Christensen and Dani Olmo as their first departures.

Christensen’s contract is up at the end of the season and his exit will give Barca a significant saving on their wage bill.

Olmo is a valuable asset and he could therefore be sold for €60m (£52m) or more.

The attacking midfielder has picked up interest from several Premier League clubs in recent months, most notably Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Barca hierarchy feel Flick could cope without Olmo as Raphinha and Fermin Lopez can also play in the No 10 role when fit.

Lewandowski could leave at the end of his deal just like Christensen, while Ronald Araujo may also be sold to raise funds.

In addition to those three potential signings, Barca must decide whether to activate their option to sign Rashford permanently.

Many were surprised that he managed to achieve such a big move, but the forward has impressed Barca officials by notching three goals and five assists in his first 10 games.

