Barcelona turn attentions to £60m Arsenal star with swap deal possible

Barcelona will turn their attentions to Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette should they fail to sign Antoine Griezmann, according to a report.

Lacazette joined Arsenal last summer from his hometown club Lyon, where he had scored over 100 goals in an eight-season spell.

Despite a mixed first campaign in the Premier League, the Frenchman is currently enjoying life under Unai Emery, with 18 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 27-year-old has helped form arguably the fiercest strike pairing in the Premier League alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and that has caused one of Europe’s big guns to take note.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could make an attempt to sign Lacazette if they don’t sign Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The report claims that Lacazette is valued at €70m (£60m) by Arsenal, but the Catalan side could try and reduce that fee by offering Samuel Umtiti or Andre Gomes in a swap deal.

In addition, Lacazette is apparently ‘very close’ with Barca’s technical secretary Eric Abidal, but talks have not yet started over a potential summer move.

