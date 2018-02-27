Barcelona turn to Spurs star as fears grow over £53m Man Utd target

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is emerging as a serious target for Barcelona amid growing reports that Manchester United could trigger a deal to sign Samuel Umtiti.

Giant French defender Umtiti has been locked in talks with Barcelona over a new deal, but his existing contract makes him vulnerable to poachers given it only contains a £53m release clause.

And Spanish publication Don Balon have once again suggested that United are looking to exploit Umtiti’s exit fee this summer and bring the former Lyon man to Old Trafford and pair him up with Eric Bailly in a no-nonsense central defensive partnership.

And with fears growing that Umtiti could be lured away, Barcelona themselves are said to be making contingency plans of their own, with it claimed the La Liga giants are considering a summer swoop for Tottenham’s Alderweireld as a replacement.

Alderweireld’s current Tottenham contract is set to expire in the summer of 2019, though his deal also contains an option for a further year.

However, the complex terms of the proposed extension would see the Belgian’s release clause drop to just £25million, as long as any interested clubs agreed to pay the entirety of the clause at least 14 days before the close of the transfer window.

The player has an army of admirers looking to exploit the loophole and it’s believed Barcelona are the latest looking to recruit the defender, who has already spent time in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

