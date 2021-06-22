Barcelona are ‘hatching a plan’ to partner Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo in a dream frontline, though an ulterior motive may be behind the scheme.

Messi and Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of all time. The pair have gone toe-to-toe over the last dozen years in their efforts to be deemed the world’s best player. The duel arguably helped each player take their game to new heights when Ronaldo was at Real Madrid. In the mid-2010s, both superstars were regularly notching over 50 goals per season.

While their powers have begun to wane in their 30s, both players still remain lethal attacking threats.

Messi’s future at the Camp Nou was thrust into doubt last summer, though it will surprise no one if he remains in Barcelona for the remainder of his career.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, could soon be on the move. The Portuguese great has been linked with a sensational return to Man Utd amid unhappiness in Turin.

The club are in the midst of a rebuild after a rare trophyless season last year. With Ronaldo now 36 and contracted to Juventus for just one more season, the time could be right to recoup a fee and shift him from the books.

Now, the Metro (citing Spanish outlet AS), reveal that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ‘dreaming’ of fielding him alongside Messi.

Barca trio Antoine Griezmann, Phillippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto could all be used as makeweights to facilitate a deal.

Any one of their exits would ease the financial burden brought about by Ronaldo’s wages. Furthermore, it would lessen the fee required to twist Juventus’ arm.

However, Barcelona’s plans are not just with footballing motives in mind…

Financial opportunities spark dream

One reason behind the audacious plan stems from their current financial troubles.

It is stated that Barcelona’s personal reports have found that pairing Ronaldo with Messi could ‘double their income’.

How this would happen is not noted. But pairing two of the most recognisable global athletes in the same team would present obvious opportunities in marketing and sponsorship.

