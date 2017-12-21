Barca using blatant unsettling tactics to land Liverpool star

Barcelona are continuing their charm offensive to try and land Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants failed to get their man in the summer, as Liverpool resisted any bids for their star performer, but Barca are expected to ramp-up their efforts to land the playmaker when the January transfer window opens.

Players and officials from Barcelona have already openly revealed their desire to see the 25-year-old at the Nou Camp, with Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta only recently declaring their admiration for Coutinho.

Now midfielder Paulinho has waded in on the potential transfer, despite Barca finding themselves in hot water this week for allegedly tapping up Antoine Griezmann without Atletico Madrid’s permission.

The former Tottenham midfielder said: “I’ve already talked a few times about the Coutinho question. Everyone expects great players to come to Barca.

“We have a very strong group of great players; without Coutinho, we’re doing a great job.

“On Coutinho, it isn’t necessary to say much. He’s a great player, who has been making a difference in his team, the Brazilian team.

“He’s a young player, but has a lot of experience in Europe. I want him to come, I think it would be a great signing for Barca.

“It would bring me a lot of happiness, because we would have another great player and another Brazilian.”

Liverpool remain adamant that Coutinho will be sold in January, but the player is still keen to move to the Nou Camp despite showing his commitment to the Reds with his fine form this season.

However, the mind games continued on Thursday after it emerged that former Reds star Suarez had sent Coutinho a bottle of wine after he drew the Liverpool man in the squad’s Secret Santa.