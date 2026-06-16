Marcus Rashford could have hope of a Barcelona move as Ansu Fati will soon be sold

Barcelona are reported to be ‘on the verge’ of selling an attacking star, which will give Marcus Rashford hope that the club will come back in for him amid his desire to return to the Nou Camp.

Rashford spent last season on loan with Barca, in a successful campaign of 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for the LaLiga champions. They had a £26million option to buy the Manchester United winger, but that has since elapsed.

They had been expected to trigger that option, but instead signed Anthony Gordon in a £70million deal from Newcastle.

There is now major doubt on if Rashford will return to Barca, though Marca reports he ‘isn’t giving up’ on his dream to return to the club, and is ‘confident’ he can remain in their side for next season, despite the club previously trying to change the conditions of the deal to make it cheaper, or simply loan him back in.

Elsewhere, Sport reports the sale of Barca forward Ansu Fati to Monaco is ‘on the verge’ of completion.

The Ligue 1 club will reportedly pay an €11million (£9.5m) package to Barca, in a deal packed with other clauses, including a sell-on clause, and a buy-back for less than €30million (£25.9m).

That Barca are going to bring in cash for Fati means they could spare some more for Rashford, while they’re also in a good position to bring the Spaniard back in the future.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bayern Munich confident over Rashford move

While Rashford will be given hope that Barca could use their incoming cash to sign him, they don’t look particularly eager to land him at the moment, having let their clause pass without utilising it.

That opens to the door to a move to Bayern Munich, who TEAMtalk is aware are interested in signing the United man.

We have learned the German club are increasingly confident of landing Rashford after positive talks with his representatives.

With United adamant about receiving a fee for the forward this summer, if Bayern are readily prepared to pay and Barca are not, it’s not hard to see why the Bundesliga giants would be in a good spot.

However, there are still hurdles to overcome, with Rashford’s wage demands a big one.

The forward would need to sacrifice some of what he wants to earn, while also accepting that in a winger corps including Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, there are no guarantees he’ll start regularly.

After Gordon’s signing at Barca, those guarantees have gone there, too, so the decision the forward makes will be an interesting one.