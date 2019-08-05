Barcelona vice-president makes telling statement over Neymar return

Barcelona’s vice-president Jordi Cardoner has ruled out the prospect of the Catalan giants re-signing Neymar from PSG this summer.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record £198m fee in 2017, is reportedly determined to leave the Parc des Princes this summer after growing tired of lifie in Ligue 1.

However, optimism about a potential return to Barca has disappeared in recent weeks, with PSG reluctant to do business with the reigning La Liga champions.

Speaking at the unveiling of new signing Junior Firpo, Cardoner said: “As of today, there’s no Neymar case, as the president said, and it’s complicated.

“We are passive actors. We know he’s not happy in Paris and it’s a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

“We haven’t spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we’ll talk. Today, at this time, it’s ruled out.”

It’s reported that PSG will only consider selling Neymar back to Barcelona if they produce an offer of £200m for the wantaway Brazilian.

That would be highly unlikely, given that Barca have already splashed out £105m on signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.