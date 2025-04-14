Barcelona have been wrestling with their finances for several years but still have one of the best squads in the world and many of their players are on the kind of salaries to match.

2025 has already been a busy year on the contracts front for Barcelona, who have tied down Gerard Martin, Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez to new deals.

A new deal is expected for Lamine Yamal too, which should contain a lucrative pay-rise, but that almost certainly won’t be until July, when he turns 18.

So until then, here are the current top 10 earners on Barcelona’s books, ranked by how much they are paid per week.

Note, the values listed in pounds are conversions at the time of writing and are subject to change.

=10. Gavi (€180,385 / £150,847)

Gavi’s new deal was signed in January, a couple of weeks after he helped Barcelona win the Supercopa de Espana.

A product of the club’s La Masia academy, after joining from Real Betis at the age of 11, Gavi has been a first-team player since the 2021-22 season.

There was some wrangling with LaLiga about his previous contract, agreed during the 2022-23 season, and his status as a first-team player.

But everything was cleared in the summer of 2023 and the midfielder has since been rewarded again with a commitment until 2030, seeing his wages rise by about €50,000 per week in turn.

=10. Dani Olmo (€180,385 / £150,847)

There has also been a fair bit of work to do to register Dani Olmo after Barcelona agreed a deal to re-sign their former academy product from RB Leipzig last summer.

Barcelona are believed to have given Olmo a salary worth more than €180,000 per week, but LaLiga has argued that it does not fit into their salary limits.

There are also up to €40,000 per week of bonuses in Olmo’s contracts, according to reports. The attacking midfielder’s contract is due to last until 2030.

Olmo has been granted permission to play while his registration saga has been unfolding in the background and made a bright start to life back in Catalonia with five goals from his first five appearances.

=8. Ronald Araujo (€192,308 / £160,818)

Now Barcelona’s vice-captain, Ronald Araujo was originally put in their B team when he arrived from Boston River in 2018 but has impressively worked his way up through the ranks.

The defender pledged his future to the club until 2031 back in January, earning a wage rise to €10m per year as a result.

He was previously on a deal worth €7m per year, but ended speculation over his future by signing his new deal.

It was also a sign of faith by Barcelona, who had to do without Araujo for most of the first half of the season due to an injury.

=8. Ferran Torres (€192,308 / £160,818)

Torres’ move from Manchester City to Barcelona went through in January 2022 after just 18 months in the Premier League.

The former Valencia forward signed a five-year contract, the terms of which he remains on to this day.

His salary is actually more than three times higher than what Man City were paying him.

Torres recently surpassed 150 appearances for Barcelona and has more than 40 goals for the club to his name.

=6. Pedri (€240,385 / £201,022)

⭐ Pedri dominates in 21 METRICS among @LaLiga Midfielders: 🥇 Passes — 1st

🥇 Passes Completed — 1st

🥇 Forward Passes — 1st

🥇 Short Passes — 1st

🥇 Short Passes Completed — 1st

🥇 Long Passes — 1st

🥇 Long Passes Completed — 1st

🥇 Progressive Passes Completed — 1st

🥇 Passes… pic.twitter.com/z6YAszC8Su — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) April 12, 2025

When he joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2020, Pedri saw his salary multiply by 50.

In fact, he was earning €80,000 per year at Las Palmas. Barcelona gave him a deal worth almost that much per week (€76,923 to be precise).

Quickly proving his potential, the gifted midfielder earned an even more lucrative deal in October 2021, containing a release clause worth up to €1bn.

And Pedri penned fresh terms in his most-rewarding contract yet back in January, committing to the club – with whom he became a LaLiga champion in 2023 as part of the Team of the Season – until 2030.

=6. Raphinha (€240,385 / £201,022)

It’s not every year that a player moves from Leeds United to Barcelona, but Raphinha has taken that move in his stride and is now one of the leading contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League with Leeds in 2022, Raphinha sealed a dream move to Barcelona.

He more than tripled his salary in the process, agreeing a five-year contract worth more than €240,000 per week, but footballing reasons were the biggest charm leading Raphinha to Barcelona.

The Brazil winger now stands out as one of the club’s best players and also a member of their captaincy hierarchy, who is due to discuss fresh terms to extend his stay.

4. Jules Kounde (€260,577 / £217,908)

Kounde’s earnings increased tenfold when Barcelona won the race to sign him from Sevilla in 2022. His five-year contract, still valid today, earns him more than €13.5m per season.

The France defender actually couldn’t be registered at first due to Barcelona’s salary limit, but once cleared to play he managed to make 40 appearances in his debut season.

More of a centre-back when he joined the club, Kounde has adapted his game as a right-back in recent years.

He wasn’t too pleased with that change at first but is now believed to be keen to sign a new contract with Barcelona to ensure he remains for his prime years.

3. Ansu Fati (€268,269 / £224,341)

In terms of value for money on Barcelona’s wage bill, Ansu Fati sadly stands out for the wrong reasons.

Once seen as a pre-destined talent who took LaLiga by storm as a teenager, Fati has gone on to surpass 100 appearances for Barcelona and famously became their next no.10 after Lionel Messi.

However, injuries have taken their toll on the winger’s progression and he has barely played since returning from a surprise loan spell at Brighton in 2023-24.

Still only 22, Fati is one of the top earners in Spanish football, thanks to Barcelona tying him down – with a €1bn release clause – in October 2021. They would not have envisaged his current pathway at the time.

Fati is under contract until 2027, but Barcelona are keen to sell him this summer – or at the very least update his contract with a lower salary.

2. Frenkie de Jong (€365,385 / £305,554)

On the back of their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, Ajax lost several of their key players that summer. Barcelona won the race for De Jong, offering him a huge salary.

There was a time when De Jong’s earnings – and the deferred wages he was owed – were a major point of contention, which led to him being linked with a move away from the club.

But he always wanted to stay and insisted that reports of his salary have been exaggerated, stating in February 2024: “Many things come out that are not true, it is irritating me.

“It’s a lot of smoke, a lot of lies, the truth is that it is far from what I earn. I won’t say figures, they have invented a story that is not true. I am very happy at Barca, it is the club of my dreams. I hope I can continue many years playing for Barca.”

The current estimate of what De Jong earns is the equivalent of €19m per season, although bonuses can take that annual salary above €25m.

The Dutch midfielder has held talks with Barcelona about a new contract, given that his current one is due to expire in 2026.

1. Robert Lewandowski (€640,962 / £536,006)

Lewandowski was 33 years old when Barcelona bought him from Bayern Munich, but age is just a number if a player is worth investing in.

Now just one goal away from scoring his 100th for Barcelona, the Poland striker has produced some predictably sensational numbers during his three years with the club.

Paying him more than €33m per year is a major commitment by Barcelona, but Lewandowski hasn’t let them down with his goalscoring ability.

The most he ever earned from his former club Bayern Munich per year was €23m, but Barcelona found room on their books to bring him in and aren’t regretting it.

With his contract up in 2026 as well, Lewandowski is another player whose future will be examined in the coming weeks.

Given his age, he could simply stay for the final year of his contract, but his form has been so valuable to Barcelona that there have been whispers of a brand-new, longer deal.