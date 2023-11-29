Barcelona want Man City star ‘no matter what’ amid Arsenal competition, with winning formula prepared

Barcelona are working on a way to keep Joao Cancelo at the club beyond his loan spell from Manchester City, according to a report that has reminded of recent interest from Arsenal.

Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan for the season late in the summer transfer window and has been a success so far for Xavi’s side. Although they were unable to agree an option to buy him from Man City, they will try to extend his stay.

According to Sport, Barcelona want Cancelo to be in their squad next season as well, ‘no matter what’. With that in mind, they are preparing to tempt Man City into a new agreement.

The report claims Barcelona believe they can renew Cancelo’s loan for another season and attach a buying option – most likely a mandatory commitment – for 2025.

While Man City would prefer to bank some funds from selling Cancelo, the fact he fell out with Pep Guardiola before being loaned out earlier this year (first to Bayern Munich) means the Premier League champions are unlikely to stand in his way.

And Cancelo’s good form for Barcelona is increasing his market value to around €50m (£43m), which could come in handy when they negotiate the value of the buying clause.

However, Barcelona are not Cancelo’s only admirers. The report reminds that Arsenal looked at the full-back in the summer, as did some sides in Saudi Arabia.

Whether they come back in for him remains to be seen, but even if they do, Cancelo will give his priority to Barcelona.

So far, Cancelo has played 16 times for La Liga’s reigning champions, scoring three goals. They have been happy with his output domestically and in the Champions League.

Cancelo done at Man City

At Man City, he made 154 appearances and scored nine goals. Although his contract there is valid until 2027, there does not seem to be a way back for him while Guardiola is in charge.

It is a shame, because Cancelo was, for a time, one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. Adept on either side of the defence, he was strong in most phases of play.

But Man City have moved on without him and still managed to complete the treble last season, so Guardiola will not be missing him too much.

And if Man City can cash in on a player who will have turned 30 by the time of next season, it could be beneficial to all concerned, as long as they are happy with when the money arrives.

READ MORE: Man City and Arsenal join Liverpool, Chelsea in transfer tussle for record-breaking Serie A star