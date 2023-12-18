Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona say yes to stunning €100m Man Utd transfer; €25m to seal Arsenal deal with Napoli

Barcelona will listen to offers for Raphinha and Manchester United could pull off a deal in one of two guises, while an Arsenal switch involving Napoli can be sealed with a €25m bid and Manchester City have opened talks regarding a midfield transfer with Juventus – all in Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD GET GREENLIGHT FOR RAPHINHA

Barcelona have relaxed their stance on the idea of retaining Raphinha and a report claims Man Utd have already lodged a swap proposal.

The Brazil international, 27, cost Barcelona £55m when signed from Leeds United back in the summer of 2022. Joining Barca was Raphinha’s dream move, though the bubble has since burst.

The left-footer enjoyed moderate success in his first season at the Camp Nou. However, he fell behind 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal earlier this season prior to a recall to the eleven in recent weeks.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have warmed to the idea of selling the winger – something that would’ve been unthinkable at the club as recently as last summer.

Explaining why, it’s claimed Raphinha’s poor form – that includes returning the worst shot conversion rate among Barca’s forwards this year – is part of the reason why. Just 6.9 percent of the Brazilian’s efforts on goal have found the net.

Transfer offers as early in January ‘will be listened to’ and per the report, a move to either Saudi Arabia or Man Utd is now possible.

Man Utd serve up Sancho, but Barcelona have other ideas

Sport reported on December 11 that United had already lodged a swap proposal that would see Raphinha and Jadon Sancho trade places. Sancho is up for sale ahead of the winter window, according to both the Guardian and Independent.

Sport’s latest update suggests Barca have little interest in the swap, though would consider selling Raphinha in a traditional sale.

To that end, it’s revealed Barcelona have placed a mammoth €100m price tag on the forward. The report acknowledges this is Barca’s top-end valuation and hint a transfer could be made for a much more modest figure.

Raphinha rose to prominence during his excellent two-year stint with Leeds United between 2020-22. The winger notched 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances for the Whites and was the most influential figure in preventing their relegation in the 2021/22 campaign.

Raphinha is thus a proven performer in England and if signed by Man Utd, would represent an upgrade on the struggling Antony.

Both players are left-footed and operate primarily on the right wing. Antony is yet to register a single goal or assist in 18 matches across all competitions for Man Utd this season.

Of course, any January move for Raphinha would require Man Utd to free up funds. The Red Devils are believed to be working with a tight budget and player sales to bolster the kitty are required.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Key duo share top spot, Ramsus Hojlund on the rise

JUVENTUS OPEN TALKS WITH MAN CITY

Juventus have opened talks with Manchester City regarding the signing of Kalvin Phillips. Juve plan to offer a loan with a buy option attached, though City will demand the option be an obligation. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd have moved a step closer to shifting Donny van de Beek to Frankfurt after a medical was scheduled. The Dutchman will leave via the loan route, though top sources are at odds over the financial details in the agreement. (Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany)

Chelsea are emerging as a genuine threat to Real Madrid’s plans to reunite Jobe Bellingham with brother Jude at the Bernabeu. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

Crystal Palace would love to make a move for the RC Lens youth player Souleymane Sagnan. The left-sided centre-back, 18, is yet to make his senior debut for Lens, though has impressed in their youth set-up. (Foot Mercato)

ARSENAL WANT €25m FOR KIWIOR AS NAPOLI CIRCLE

Napoli have joined AC Milan in sizing up Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior who’ll be allowed to leave if offers of around €25m are received. The Gunners will not entertain loan proposals for the Poland international. (Il Mattino)

Man City’s chances of signing Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan have increased after fellow suitors Inter Milan began exploring three alternatives – Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Candreva and Pasquale Mazzochi (both Salernitana). (La Reppublica)

RB Leipzig are interested in signing Man Utd outcast, Jadon Sancho. However, the player’s colossal salary is an obvious issue that must be ironed out. (BILD)

Wolves striker Fabio Silva is attracting interest from five Bundesliga sides. Freiburg, Wolfsburg, Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach are all monitoring the Portuguese who is ‘likely to leave’ next month. (Express and Star)

REAL MADRID READY TO ATTACK WINTER WINDOW

Real Madrid are in the market for a new centre-half in January following news David Alaba has suffered an ACL injury. Fellow centre-back Eder Militao is also sidelined with an ACL injury. (Carlo Ancelotti)

Liverpool and RB Leipzig have been joined by Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish starlet, Momodou Sonko. The 18-year-old left winger has scored 10 goals and provided five assists this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Raphael Varane is content at Man Utd and is prepared to stay and fight for his place despite rampant speculation he’ll be axed in January. (Football Insider)

Burnley are willing to spend up to £15m to sign Marseille’s midfield destroyer Pape Gueye in January. (The Sun)

DON’T MISS: Champions League round of 16 draw: Man City get dream tie, Arsenal favourites to reach quarter-final