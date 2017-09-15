Barcelona will not return for Liverpool star in January

Barcelona will not make a January move for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho according to reports from Spain.

Catalan-based outlet Marca claim that Barca are not looking at the possibility of signing the Brazilian in the coming winter window, despite widespread reports that the Nou Camp club would return for the Reds’ star.

The report states: “It is clear now that Philippe Coutinho will not join Barcelona in January either,” going on to add that Liverpool asked for €200million to close the deal in the summer.

Marca believe that the Catalan club will abandon their pursuit due to the fact he featured in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“His participation means he will not be able to play for another club in the Champions League this season,” the report insists.

“Any possibility of a move being looked at again in the winter died as the Brazilian stepped foot on the pitch.”

Jean-Michael Seri now appears to be the man Barcelona will turn to for midfield reinforcement.