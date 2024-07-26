Barcelona willing to ship very promising star to Saudi Arabia with financial motivation clear

Barcelona are willing to sell Vitor Roque to Saudi Arabia for a profit on their initial investment

The fee that Al Hilal are willing to pay Barcelona for Vitor Roque has been revealed, and it is one that the La Liga giants are willing to agree to.

Barca have only had Roque at the club since January, when he joined from Athletico Paranaense for an initial fee of approximately £26million, with add-ons on top of that. He was a fantastic asset in Brazil, directly contributing to 15 Serie A goals in 25 games in 2023.

At Barca, though, the prodigy has struggled for game time, only making two starts last term.

They came following his two goals for the club, coming in consecutive games off the bench at the back end of January and the start of February.

And while it does not seem Barca have given him a fair chance, they are ready to get rid of him.

Reports in June suggested that the La Liga giants have stuck Roque up for sale.

It was believed that Manchester United remained interested in him, having been on the scene before he was signed by Barca.

While they have not come forward with interest this summer, Roque does have one club willing to pay a decent sum for him.

Barcelona can make money from Roque

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are willing to pay more than the £26million fixed fee Barca paid for Roque.

As such, they are set to make money on their initial investment on the star.

It does feel that the decision is motivated by money, as it’s said the price is why Barca are open to selling. As such, it seems harsh on Roque, who only got six months in La Liga.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been seen as simply a way for players to make money, but not particularly to further their careers.

For a young, very promising player like Roque, the move could be a bad one for his career.

However, given Barcelona want to make money back, they might well try to push him there.

Whether or not he accepts a proposal on personal terms remains to be seen. He is likely to make a lot of money, but dropping down a level could stunt the development of the 19-year-old.

He might be better served waiting to see if a European side comes in for him, so they he can stay on track and continue his development. In any case, it seems his Barcelona journey has little chance of continuing.

