Barcelona win against Villarreal leaves La Liga title wide open

The stakes were high for Sunday’s match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica. At the end of a fabulous game, Barcelona won 4-1 and rekindled their hope of winning La Liga.

Not even 24 hours after the victory, experts are already calling this Barcelona’s best away performance to date, which is all the more impressive considering that the host team was in full form.

After not being included in the match against former team Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann came back to the front line with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and didn’t waste any time. Villarreal’s Tau Torres accidentally sent the ball into his own net, and Barcelona got a head start three minutes into the game. However, their glory was short-lived because 10 minutes later, Gerard Moreno managed to score and level the result.

After another close one, Suarez managed to bring Barcelona back on top at the 20th minute, finalising a beautiful attacking play from Messi. The following minutes were like a whirlwind for Villarreal’s backline, with Barca causing a panic whenever they had the ball. Right before the break, Messi gave another brilliant pass to Griezmann, who managed to score and send the team to the lockers with a 2-goal advantage.

In the second half, Messi scored, but the goal was ruled for offside after a VAR check. However, what did count was Ansu Fati’s goal just three minutes before the end of the match. Although Barca had a couple more chances in the five minutes of added time, the final score was 1-4, and now Quique Setién’s boys once again have a realistic shot at winning the championship.

That doesn’t mean it will be an easy job, though. Barca is currently four points behind Real Madrid, with four fewer matches played, and Real had to lose two games, but, if Barcelona had lost at Estadio de la Cerámica, their chances of winning the title would have been null.

Before the match, pundits didn’t give Barcelona too many winning odds. In fact, Villareal was expected to deliver the finishing blow, but it seems that Setién’s team managed to bounce back, motivate themselves, and play like true professionals. It really goes to show that La Liga is an unpredictable competition and that you need to take into account every possibility when placing bets.

Overall, the game was a fantastic display of coordination between Messi, Suarez, and Griezmann. Barcelona had 68% possession of the ball, six corners, 18 shots, and 12 shots on target. Meanwhile, Villareal had only nine shots and four shots on target. It was a big night for the entire team, as Barcelona reached a huge milestone: they scored their 9000th goal. And, while he may not have scored on Sunday specifically, Leo Messi was responsible for 7% of them and many, many more assists.

Ever since La Liga resumed, Villareal scored five victories and a draw, which still gives it chances to make it into the Champions League.

Does Messi want to leave Barcelona? Josep Maria Bartomeu breaks the silence

Things have been pretty uncertain at Barcelona lately, and perhaps this is the reason why so many people expected them to lose Sunday’s match. After being a part of the team for 17 years, Lionel Messi is rumored to want to leave, which would be a tremendous loss for the club. The rumors were started by a local radio station, Cadena Ser, which said that Messi wouldn’t renew his contract when it ends in 2021.

According to several reports, Messi is unhappy with the way that the club is being managed and is fed up with being blamed for everything that goes wrong – the last example being allegations that he doesn’t like Griezmann and that he tells the coach who to sign.

In reality, Messi, Griezmann, and Suarez were spotted having dinner together with their wives, and both Messi and Suarez have made efforts to help the former Atletico Madrid star adapt.

Allegedly, Messi was also responsible for getting Barca’s previous coach fired and replacing him with Quique Setién because he liked his style of football. In reality, Messi is indeed involved in major club decisions – but that’s normal considering that he’s the highest-paid player and other teams do this too. Instead, the managerial board has failed to recover after Neymar’s departure and has made some questionable decisions.

Meanwhile, since the last time he renewed his contract in 2017, Messi has a clause that allows him to leave at the end of the seasons, so it’s normal for him to be interested in the board’s decisions and keep them on their toes.

After the match against Villarreal on Sunday, president Josep Maria Bartomeu dismissed these rumours and said that Messi would end his career at Barcelona:

“I’m not going to explain the details because we are focused on the competition and we are negotiating with many players but Messi has explained to us that he wants to stay and so we’re going to enjoy him for much longer.”

It’s not the first time when there are rumours of Messi leaving the club. But, these rumours left aside, it’s clear that there are problems in Barcelona’s management and, as this generation of players sees its last days, it will be harder for Barcelona to compete in Europe without proper leadership. Such stories bring uncertainty about the future, and, in Barca’s case, one unhappy player can impact the entire team’s performance.