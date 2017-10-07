Barcelona win race to sign coveted Colombia star

Barcelona have reportedly won the race to sign Colombian defender Yerry Mina.

The 23-year-old, who is scheduled to be ready to play again at the turn of the year following injury, has been a rising star at Brazilian side Palmeiras of late.

That has been him attract al of of interest from Europe, but news outlet As Colombia claim Barca have secured a first option on the centre back.

The news is set to disappoint Inter Milan, who had also targeted the €9million man.

Mina will join an already strong Barcelona defensive ranks which already includes Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano.