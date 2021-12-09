‘They’ve dominated us’ – Xavi in X-rated response as Barcelona crash out

Barcelona manager Xavi admitted that Bayern Munich dominated his side in Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat.

The Catalan giants came into the match needing a win or to better Benfica’s result to secure qualification for the round of 16. Instead, they ended third in the group and dropped into the Europa League.Thomas Müller and Leroy Sane scored ten minutes apart in the first half to send Bayern into a 2-0 half time lead.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Teenager Jamal Musiala scored just after the hour mark to pile misery on Blaugrana. Barcelona finished the group stage having lost 3-0 both home and away to Bayern and Benfica.

Xavi said in his post-match interview: “They’ve dominated us, we always want to dominate and subdue our rival but it’s been the other way around.

“We have to demand more of ourselves. We’re Barcelona.

“This has to be a turning point to change the dynamic and many things. We haven’t competed. This is the Champions League. But this is our reality. It’s the situation we face, and we have to face the situation with dignity.

“Today begins a new era and a new stage. I’m p****d off. This is our reality and it p***s me off.

“We start from scratch. Our goal is the Champions League, not the Europa League. I don’t like the word failure, because we have tried. I love this club and I will give my life to make it work.”

The 41-year-old admitted his side are simply not as good as that coached by Julian Nagelsmann.

“Bayern are better,” added Xavi.

“It’s the reality. It is a feeling of helplessness. We have to face it and recover the team because there are other competitions. We have to compete with more demand and more appropriate love.”

Barca lose Alba to injury

Barcelona went into the key match against Bayern Munich with a number of major injuries.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Xavi on the injury front after losing left-back Jordi Alba.

The Spanish international picked up a knock against Real Betis but started against Bayern anyway. He lasted just over 30 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury. Oscar Mingueza could take his place in an unfamiliar role.

Barca travel to Osasuna on Sunday with a 16 point gap to Real Madrid. Alba’s injury adds to those for other key players such as left-winger Ansu Fati and midfielder Pedri.

READ MORE: Barcelona ‘optimistic’ they can complete Man City raid despite two major stumbling blocks