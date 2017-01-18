Barcelona youngster explains why he rejected Arsenal’s advances

Barcelona youngster Sergi Samper has revealed it didn’t take him any time to reject Arsene Wenger’s advances when Arsenal made an enquiry for him last summer.

The midfielder, 21, had the chance to hold talks over a move to the Emirates and follow a well-trodden path, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin both quitting Barcelona’s youth academy for north London.

But Samper insists he had no desire to follow suit and instead opted to join Granada on a season-long loan.

Explaining why he snubbed Arsenal, Samper told Sport: “I did not want to even listen to Wenger.

“I made it clear to him that I wanted to stay, that I wanted to triumph at Barca, that I was a Cule fanatic and that making it at Barca in the future would make me the happiest.”

Samper knows he faces a battle to claim a starting spot at Barcelona given the club’s options in midfield, but is happy to put all his energies into succeeding at Granada for now, with the club lying second bottom of the La Liga table.

“I feel an important part of the team. I am happy where I am and I hope we can turn things round,” he signalled.