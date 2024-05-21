Bargain exit clause prompts Barcelona to plot shock move for former Newcastle, Leicester forward

Ayoze Perez could be on his way to Barcelona

LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona are reportedly plotting a shock move for a former Newcastle and Leicester forward as they eye bargain buys this summer.

The Catalan outfit are expected to once again work with fine financial margins in the summer transfer window, which potentially rules them out of the running for the likes of Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao star, who has been heavily linked with the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa, is up for grabs for a fee in the region of £43m. However, without significant sales those sorts of numbers will be tough for Barca to pull off.

To that end, the Camp Nou-based side after looking for cheaper options who still have the quality to play an important role in the first-team squad going forward.

And that is where Real Betis attacker Ayoze Perez fits in nicely.

The 30-year-old is of major interest to Barcelona due to his lowly release clause of just €4m.

Perez, who made almost 200 appearances for Newcastle before moving on to Leicester, has scored 11 goals and added two assists for Betis this season.

His ability to play anywhere across the front line also makes him an attractive option for a Barca side who need more strength in depth in attack.

READ MORE: Newcastle line up sensational move for Barcelona star as TWO Magpies forwards linked with exits

Reports in Spain also suggest that Perez is a player Barcelona have taken an interest before, and his price tag, experience and technical ability all work in his favour in terms of actually making the switch to the Camp Nou.

Perez has largely operated behind a central striker or out wide this season and would be a useful rotational signing.