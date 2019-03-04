Bargain Gareth Bale fee has Man Utd, Tottenham on high alert

Real Madrid are reported to have informed Gareth Bale and his various suitors around Europe that he will be allowed to move on this summer – with the LaLiga giants now willing to accept a £30m loss on their original purchase price.

Bale was reportedly close to a move to United last summer, but Zinedine Zidane’s departure as manager led to a change in circumstances for the Wales star, who instead was convinced by president Florentino Perez to stay at the Bernabeu for at least one more season.

However, Bale’s failure to truly step into the mantle vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo has left Perez planning wholesale changes this summer, and the Daily Mirror now reports the former Tottenham star’s value has dropped to just €70m (£63m).

That will mean Real will take a £30m hit on their original investment, but given they have had six years service from the 29-year-old, it seems he will depart the club on the best possible terms.

The Sunday Express claimed this weekend that Real were hoping to use Bale as bait to lure Christian Eriksen to the Bernabeu and a possible cash plus player exchange cannot be ruled out.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of next season and has so far stalled on all attempts to get him to sign a new deal to remain in north London.

However, long-term suitors Manchester United are likely to also be in the hunt to bring the Wales star back to the Premier League, while Bayern Munich could also reignite their interest, having been linked with the player last summer.

Chelsea had also been mentioned as another destination for Bale, but they are still facing a two window transfer ban.

