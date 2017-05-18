Barker pens new six-month Burton deal

Burton Albion defender Shaun Barker has signed a new contract to remain with the Sky Bet Championship club for a further six months.

Barker overcame a series of knee injuries that had kept him out of the game for more than four years to sign a short-term deal with the Brewers in August and reunite with former Derby boss Nigel Clough.

The 34-year-old signed a contract extension in January until the end of this season and after making five appearances will now stay at the Pirelli Stadium until January 2018.

“I’m delighted to be involved for another six months,” Barker told the club’s official website.

“It will be the same as last year really, in terms of the gaffer will want me around and to be available for games, and then we’ll see how I get on in the next six months to see if I can progress a little bit longer.”