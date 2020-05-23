Klopp tipped to cast doubt on Firmino’s role with stunning Haaland raid

John Barnes has said it would be “outstanding” to see Erling Braut Haaland lining up alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

Haaland exploded onto the scene earlier this season with a hat-trick on his Champions League debut and his electrifying form earned him the pick of a host of clubs in January, including Manchester United.

The Norwegian teenager eventually opted for Borussia Dortmund and he hit the ground running in typical style in Germany, scoring another hat-trick on his first appearance for his new club.

As such, the 19-year-old has been tipped for even bigger things – with Real Madrid linked credited with interest – but speaking to GentingBet, Liverpool legend Barnes has said that he would love to see the striker at Anfield.

Indeed, the pundit added that Haaland, who will be hoping to gun down Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, could pose a threat to Roberto Firmino’s unmissable role if he did make the move to Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

“He’s unbelievable and for such a young lad who is taking everything by storm, he’s taking everything in his stride,” Barnes said.

“He’s one of those players who doesn’t worry or think too much and he just does what needs to be done. If he played alongside Salah and Mane playing on the wing with Firmino as another option, he would be outstanding.

“He will only grow bigger, confidence-wise, he’ll only get wiser with the way that he plays and he’ll only get cuter with the way that he finishes.

“The sky is the limit, so it’s up to him to keep that momentum going, because it’s not easy to keep it going.”

Haaland was among the first to score as football in Europe took its first steps to getting back to normal, with his goal in the first half of last Saturday’s 4-0 defeat of Schalke.

The striker has now netted 13 times in 12 games for Dortmund.

