Barnett comments on Gareth Bale’s future after Zidane appointment

Gareth Bale will adopt a “suck-it-and-see” approach to his future at Real Madrid, according to his agent.

Zinedine Zidane returned to the Bernabeu yesterday replacing Santiago Solari – 200 days after he walked away from Los Blancos after winning the Champions League.

Bale though, who has been enduring a difficult time at Real after recently being booed by the home fans, does not see the move of the Frenchman as make or break for himself.

Instead the Wales star plans to “wait and see” how things go with Zidane’s return before deciding on his long-term future, his agent Jonathan Barnett has told ESPN FC.

Zidane and Bale’s relationship was far from rosy last time around with the former Spurs man left on the bench for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The 29-year-old came off the bench to score twice, including a ridiculous overhead kick to help Real to a 3-1 success and their third straight Champions League trophy.

Zidane yesterday dismissed suggestions that deciding to leave Real last year was the wrong decision, but admitted it was hard watching them struggle under Julen Lopetegui and then Solari.

Zidane said: “It has been difficult from the outside looking in. I am looking forward to working with the players again, to competing again.

“I have been living here in Madrid, doing my things. But I have recharged my batteries. I’m ready to coach this great club again.

“When I left, it was the best decision for everyone. The team and the squad needed a change. There is nothing more. I told you what I thought at the time. Nine months passed and the club called me again.”

Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham and a move to Manchester United after falling foul of the Bernabeu fans.

Earlier this month Barnett claimed Real Madrid supporters should be “ashamed of themselves” for jeering the Wales forward in the El Clasico loss to Barcelona.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come,” Barnett told Sky Sports News.

“Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves. Gareth deserves the greatest of respect.