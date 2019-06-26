Leeds are reportedly considering a double approach from Barnsley over potential swoops for two of the club’s youngsters in Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme.

The Championship new boys are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and are reported by Football Insider to considering an approach for the young duo.

Wilks spent last season on loan with Doncaster in League One and proved a big success, where he scored 16 times in 53 appearances for Rovers. And given his impressive spell at the Keepmoat, the winger was expected to be given a chance to shine for Leeds this coming season.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is in the market for new wingers this summer and has targeted deals for Liverpool’s Ryan Kent and Helder Costa of Wolves. United are also understood to be closing on a second season-long loan deal for Jack Harrison from Manchester City.

The Tykes are also keen on a swoop for Finnish defender Halme, who made the breakthrough for Leeds last season and impressed when coming off the bench for the injured Liam Cooper in the 1-0 win at Bramall Lane over the winter.

Halme stands at 6ft 4ins and is understood to be rated highly by Bielsa, but will consider letting for a season where he could benefit from a year of regular football.

The Finland Under-21 international is contracted to Leeds until summer 2023 after arriving from HJK Helsinki in his native Finland and will only be allowed to move on if a deal for another target – Ben White of Brighton – is completed.

However, while Barnsley are looking into the possibility of signing the duo on a permanent basis, Leeds are understood to be only considering loan exits for the young pair and have also refused to sanction the deals any time soon as the club waits to see what bodies they get in during the coming weeks.

Leeds, meanwhile, are expected to lose star winger Jack Clarke this week, with the teenager due to travel to Tottenham on Wednesday for talks and a medical.

