Barnsley bring in Everton youngster on season-long loan

The 20-year-old has been on Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom’s radar for some time and has been watched by Barnsley several times while in action for the Everton Under-23 side – a team he captained on multiple occasions.

“We have been looking at Joe for a while and have been to see him play a few times. We have had success in player recruitment from Everton in recent times so I have to thank them for continuing to trust us with that,” Heckingbottom told the club’s official website.

“Joe will be a different type of player to what we have at the club as he has all the attributes and ability to be considered an all-round midfielder. We’re looking forward to him getting going and it’s important for him to now get some games in the remaining friendlies we have.”