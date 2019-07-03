Barnsley complete signing of talented Leeds United defender

Barnsley have completed the signing of young Leeds United defender Aapo Halme, the club has officially confirmed.

Recent reports did suggest that the Tykes were keen on a swoop for the Finnish defender, who made the breakthrough for Leeds last season and impressed when coming off the bench for the injured Liam Cooper in the 1-0 win at Bramall Lane over the winter.

Halme stands at 6ft4 and is understood to be rated highly by Bielsa, but will consider letting for a season where he could benefit from a year of regular football.

Upon joining the club, Aapo spoke with iFollow Barnsley, saying: “I think this is the style of football that I like to play, I’ve played my whole career like this, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really pleased.

“When I first heard I was really excited and I want to help the club to reach their goals, improve as a player and get used to first team football. I want to get some games under my belt and help the team as much as possible.”

The Finland Under-21 international was contracted to Leeds until summer 2023 after arriving from HJK Helsinki in his native country.

Given the arrival of another centre-half at Elland Road in Ben White of Brighton, Halme has been allowed to make the switch to South Yorkshire where he will no doubt have more first team opportunities.

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!