Barnsley give Markus Schopp the chop after seventh straight defeat

Championship strugglers Barnsley have confirmed the departure of head coach Markus Schopp after five months in charge.

Schopp leaves the club after the Tykes suffered their seventh successive loss at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City.

Barnsley are currently second from bottom in the Championship with only eight points so far this season.

Joseph Laumann is set to take charge of the side for the midweek game against fellow strugglers Derby.

Schopp told the club website: “I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time.

“It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results.

“I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals.”

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career.

“I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course.”

Schopp bemoaned bad luck

Schopp saw his side denied by some fine Dan Bentley saves and several goal-line clearances in defeat at the weekend.

Liam Kitching hit the crossbar in the second half, leaving a frustrated Schopp to insist: “The ball just wouldn’t go in for us.”

He added: “We have paid for a five-minute spell before half-time when we didn’t look after the ball well enough. Perhaps we still lack a bit of experience in that situation.

“Other than that, I couldn’t have asked more of my players. We are so near to where we need to be and I hope I am given more time to work with them.

“That is out of my hands. We couldn’t have created more chances than we did today and at times it was hard to see how the ball stayed out of their net.

“All that was missing was the result. I know that is hard for our fans to accept and they are suffering along with everyone at the club.

“But I repeat that we are nearly there. There is still a bit to do and no one wants to hear that when you are struggling for results.

“But today I saw a team that tried their hardest from the first second and had more than enough opportunities to win.