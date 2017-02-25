Barnsley keeper lauded; Wagner mood is ‘positive’

Huddersfield boss David Wagner refused to dwell on his side’s failure to beat Barnsley in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell, insisting it was a “perfect” performance.

The Terriers, who have been defying expectations all season, should be celebrating a seventh successive league win for the first time since 1982, but they only had Michael Hefele’s header to show for a game they dominated and created an endless amount of chances in.

And they paid the price as Marley Watkins’ late leveller earned the Reds a draw and ensured the Terriers missed the chance to strengthen their growing Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion hopes.

“There’s nothing I can change, we have to accept it,” the German said. “It’s one point, we played very well, we deserved three points but their goalkeeper was in his very best from and we missed too many very good opportunities that we created.

“The performance in how we created those chances and how we defended was very good.

“The mood is still positive because we performed and sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserved and today was such a day but we take the point and go forward.

“I have got no complaints because I am very happy, we have performed today. Everything was perfect today except we didn’t take our chances.

“It makes no sense to think about it because it is football. We had four, five or six very big opportunities.”

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown was the guiltiest party for the Terriers as he missed three golden chances, the best of which saw him try and walk the ball into the net and ending up seeing his shot blocked on the line from just six yards out.

Home goalkeeper Adam Davies also put in a man-of-the-match performance, keeping out one of Brown’s efforts, while also making a host of other stops.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom knew his side were fortunate to come away with a point in a game they were outplayed in for large sections.

They were particularly second best in the opening 45 minutes and he admired his side’s effort after the break.

“I was pleased with the point because we weren’t at our best today,” he said. “The second half we were better, we played with more drive and intensity.

“We relied on a couple of saves from Adam Davies.

“In the first half weren’t at our best with the ball and when you’re not at your best without the ball you’re going to struggle.

“We were pleased to be in at 1-0 down at half-time and in the second half we were much better and played with a better energy but just not the quality.”