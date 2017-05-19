Barnsley reach agreement with St Mirren midfielder Mallan

St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan has agreed a three-year deal to join Championship side Barnsley, the South Yorkshire club has officially announced.

??️ We are delighted to confirm an agreement is in place for the signing of Stevie Mallan from @saintmirrenfc #COYR pic.twitter.com/wAwBjcX6dM — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) May 18, 2017

The 21-year-old, who came through St Mirren’s academy, played over 100 times for the Scottish club in all competitions, scoring 29 goals.

Mallan told Barnsley Player HD: “I am very excited to take the next step in my career. Something I always wanted to do was come down to England to try and make myself better.

“I definitely feel like Barnsley was the right choice to make so I am excited to get working with all the other boys.

“I have seen Barnsley come up from League One and finish 14th, which is an amazing achievement, so I am looking forward to getting started and hopefully adding to the squad.”