Barnsley reach agreement with St Mirren midfielder Mallan

St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan has agreed a three-year deal to join Championship side Barnsley, the South Yorkshire club has officially announced.

The 21-year-old, who came through St Mirren’s academy, played over 100 times for the Scottish club in all competitions, scoring 29 goals.

Mallan told Barnsley Player HD: “I am very excited to take the next step in my career. Something I always wanted to do was come down to England to try and make myself better.

“I definitely feel like Barnsley was the right choice to make so I am excited to get working with all the other boys.

“I have seen Barnsley come up from League One and finish 14th, which is an amazing achievement, so I am looking forward to getting started and hopefully adding to the squad.”