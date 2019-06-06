Barnsley sign Hannover midfielder on permanent deal after loan

Barnsley have made Mike Bahre’s season-long loan deal permanent after he impressed as they gained promotion to the Championship.

“Barnsley Football Club are delighted to announce that Mike Bahre has agreed personal terms to join the club permanently this summer from Bundesliga side Hannover 96,” Barnsley said on their official website.

Bahre made 42 appearances for the Yorkshire club last season, netting 2 goals. His impressive performances have seen the club make the deal permanent as they prepare for life back in the Championship, a year after being relegated.

“When I came here nine months ago I had an expectation, a dream of sorts, of what I wanted from the loan,” Bahre said.

“That is exactly what has happened now. We had an amazing season and I feel I played my part in that.”

Barnsley have also tied forward Jacob Brown down to a new three-year deal. He scored 8 goals across the campaign.

Brown told the club’s website: “It’s a great feeling for me, knowing the club are showing faith in me and I am glad it was sorted quickly so I can just concentrate on coming back after the summer break and focusing on my football and the Championship.

“At the start of the season I never expected to play as many games as I have, never mind get as many goals or assists as I have. Now that’s happened, I know I need to kick on from here and beat that next season.

“I want to keep improving and giving everything for Barnsley, which is why I was so happy to sign.”

Goalkeeper Adam Davies has also been offered a new contract.