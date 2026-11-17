A leading Liverpool FC journalist has confirmed that the club have identified an elite Premier League star as their preferred successor to Alisson Becker in goal, with new information coming to light on when the Brazilian may quit Anfield and the Reds could pull the trigger on signing his replacement.

While Liverpool as a club are going through something of a transitional season, Alisson, alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, are the two major constants; a pair of players who have been there throughout most of the last decade and having helped the club to win every major trophy they could in that time.

However, with the veteran goalkeeper’s deal expiring at the end of the current season, it is understandable that the Reds are already well down the line with deciding what to do about their goalkeeper situation next year and beyond.

Indeed, while the Merseyside giants do have Giorgi Mamardashvili in reserve, Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the Georgian is getting fed up of warming the Anfield bench and could look to leave next summer if he’s not given certain guarantees.

And amid claims that the Reds would turn to a more reliable No.1 should the Brazilian depart, we exclusively revealed back on November 9 that the club’s coaching staff have identified Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen as a leading candidate to become their new shot-stopper.

Now journalist David Lynch has backed up our claims that Verbruggen is a leading target, and has even indicated that talks over a move to Anfield have already taken place.

“The Bart Verbruggen links make a lot of sense to me, because I know that they (Liverpool) had watched him,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

“They spoke to his agent quite regularly prior to him moving to Brighton, so there’s a long-term interest.”

Lynch has also explained why the Reds would be so keen on signing the Dutchman, while sources can also reveal an update on Alisson’s situation…

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Liverpool see Verbruggen as Premier League-ready successor

Indeed, Lynch feels the fact that Verbruggen already has vast experience of the Premier League, coupled with his form for Brighton this season – the Seagulls boast the second-fewest goals against record in the division, having conceded just seven goals in 10 games so far – means the 24-year-old Dutch No.1 would be the perfect successor to Alisson.

“He feels a better fit – he’s Premier League-ready, and he’s only got one year left on his deal,” Lynch added.

“He just ticks so many boxes that make you think that would be very Liverpool to kind of do that deal, to be honest.”

Indeed, we first reported Liverpool were monitoring Verbruggen all the way back in April, with the keeper one of four they were watching closely as Alisson’s heir.

Of course, while it’s reported that any move will depend on what Alisson does next, the fact that Verbruggen’s deal is due to expire in just 18 months’ time gives Liverpool a unique opportunity next summer to sign him for a relative bargain price.

However, we understand that the Reds do still want their veteran No.1 to remain at Anfield next season – and a scenario could unfold whereby they have both Verbruggen and Alisson on their books.

And talks over a new deal – likely to be a one-year extension – are already underway, and with the goalkeeper and his agent making it clear they are eager to put pen to paper.

In that scenario, and were Verbruggen to sign as well, Mamardashvili would certainly leave, while the club could also seek an alternative loan spell away for promising Belgian teenager Lucca Brughmans, who was signed in a £30m deal in the summer.

That would allow Liverpool to usher Verbruggen in more slowly, while the club still gets to enjoy one final year of Alisson, though in the scenario the Brazilian did not sign an extension, the Reds would equally be comfortable in throwing the former straight in, with Brughmans likely promoted to No.2 were Mamardashvili to still pursue an exit.

Verbruggen is not the only Brighton star that Liverpool are understood to have an interest in either, after a report on Monday claimed they were chasing a £50m full-back signing in a masterstroke deal.

Elsewhere, the Reds have also reached a verdict on buying Ronald Araujo ‘right now’ amid claims Barcelona have ‘lost control’ of the £47m star.