No more basketball for Pogba as Man Utd issue star with ban

Manchester United have reportedly told Paul Pogba he is not longer allowed to play basketball amid claims his love for the sport contributed to his hamstring problems.

The France midfielder is currently sidelined by the problem which he picked up in last month’s 3-0 Champions League win over Basel and is currently expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

And now The Sun claims Pogba has been told by United that he is now no longer allowed to play basketball after claiming the time he spends shooting hoops has contributed to the problem.

United fear that Pogba, who stands at 6ft 5ins, is at risk of putting additional muscle strain on his body with the stress impact of landing slam dunks causing stress impact on his knees and ankles, as well as putting strain on his hamstrings.

United are reported to have sent Pogba to Finland for tests on the injury with a specialist.

Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava says he has been consulted by United on the injury, and claimed last week: “The decision on surgery will be made next week.

“His injury is a little different to [Ousmane] Dembele, so he could heal without surgery.”

The Franchman is a massive fan of the NBA and is friends with several stars of the sport. Last summer he posted a video on Instagram of him winning a one on one with with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.