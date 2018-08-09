Batshuayi off to Valencia for Champions League football

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could snub a season-long loan move to Sevilla in favour of Valencia – with the promise of Champions League football winning the day.

It was reported last week that Valencia had joined the race to sign the Belgian striker, but Mundo Deportivo claims they are now close to a swoop due to the lure of playing in Europe’s top competition.

Earlier on in the summer it was reported that Valencia were interested in permanently signing fellow Belgian and Premier striker Divock Origi from Liverpool.

Batshuayi was loaned out by Chelsea for the last six months of last season to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The loan move proved to be successful having made 10 appearances scoring 7 goals and making into Belgium’s World Cup squad.

It was rumoured with Batshuayi’s success in Germany and new manager Maurizio Sarri coming to Stamford Bridge the striker may have got a look in this season.

If Batshuayi is offloaded them Chelsea will have to look to Olivier Giroud and Álvaro Morata for striking options this season.